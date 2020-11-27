1/1
PORTENGEN, William: 1930 - 2020 William Portengen went home to Jesus on November 22, 2020, aged 90 years. William will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Johanna (John), Wilma (Fred), Anita (Ed); 8 Grandchildren: Aaron (Alyssia), Daniel (Clea), Micha (Lisa), Justin (Caitlin), Rachel, Kyra, Joshua (Cassandra), Ashley (Matthew); 8 Great Grandchildren: Noah, Ella, Amelie, Wyatt, Lukas, Kaydyn, Hunter, Jaxon. He was sadly predeceased by his wife Trudy. Dad was very outgoing, amiable, and always up for a good laugh and fun. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing with his children and grandchildren. He always had a bounce to his step and ready to dance at any given moment. "Dad lived for music! He was involved in music ministry playing with a band at the Penticton street ministry Friday nights. He played with a small band at Moog Hospice for many years and he played at the Salvation Army night meetings. He sold custom made unique birdhouses at the summer market to raise money for Bibles in Nigeria - his "birdhouses for Bibles" mission. He will be missed by family and friends. He was loved and cared for by the staff at The Hamlets. Due to Covid - Only immediate family will be in attendance. Condolences can be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 27, 2020.
