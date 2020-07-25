ADAMSON, William, Robert: Dec. 14, 1927 - Jul. 11, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce Bill's death in Kelowna. He will be remembered as a compassionate man with an inquiring mind, a determined will and a cheerful disposition. Bill was ordained in the United Church in 1951. His service included: 5 yrs as a rural pastor at Esterhazy; 5 yrs as a suburban pastor at Broadway, Regina; 3 yrs at Naramata Educational Centre; 5 yrs at the United Church National Office (Leadership Development) in Toronto; and 20 yrs on the faculty of St. Andrew's College in Saskatoon, the last 7 as President. Bill was raised on a farm near Fairlight, SK. He loved the church on the prairies and in 1975 helped initiate the internship program for ministers in AB, SK and MB. Bill was a true gentleman. His playful and warm nature endeared him to many. Bill and Louise had many adventures camping across Canada with their children and regularly visited their family farms. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to St. Andrew's College or Parkinson Canada.



