1/1
William Robert ADAMSON
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADAMSON, William, Robert: Dec. 14, 1927 - Jul. 11, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce Bill's death in Kelowna. He will be remembered as a compassionate man with an inquiring mind, a determined will and a cheerful disposition. Bill was ordained in the United Church in 1951. His service included: 5 yrs as a rural pastor at Esterhazy; 5 yrs as a suburban pastor at Broadway, Regina; 3 yrs at Naramata Educational Centre; 5 yrs at the United Church National Office (Leadership Development) in Toronto; and 20 yrs on the faculty of St. Andrew's College in Saskatoon, the last 7 as President. Bill was raised on a farm near Fairlight, SK. He loved the church on the prairies and in 1975 helped initiate the internship program for ministers in AB, SK and MB. Bill was a true gentleman. His playful and warm nature endeared him to many. Bill and Louise had many adventures camping across Canada with their children and regularly visited their family farms. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to St. Andrew's College or Parkinson Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved