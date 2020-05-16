William Stevens ROSS
1943 - 2020
ROSS, William Stevens: July 14, 1943 - May 10, 2020 It is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of William (Bill) Ross. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Francie; his children Stean, Stacie (Courtenay) and Scott (Mariana); four grandchildren Seneca, Quinn, Reed and Alexa (Bogdan) as well as great-granddaughter Ilinca. Bill was a long-time resident of Oliver, BC where he was such an active member of the community. He was always eager to lend a helping hand and loved his countless connections with people. He could make new friends in any environment. In their retirement, Bill and Francie enjoyed travel abroad and to the USA where his son Stean and granddaughter Seneca live. One of Bill's favourite places to travel was Portugal where his other son Scott lives. Even in his 76th year, Bill could never stop working. He loved having his finger on the pulse of the community, working and consulting with many local businesses. He lived a happy, beautiful life, was loved and admired by his family and friends. His engaging conversations and flare for life will be deeply missed. One of Bill's favourite pastimes was golfing. His long-time membership at Fairview Mountain Golf Club was very special to him as well as all of his friends and the staff there. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fairview Mountain Golf Club Junior's Program in memory of Bill Ross. We hope to have a large celebration for Bill later in the year so his many friends and family can attend. We will send out a notice at a later date. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service and Crematorium
5855 Hemlock Street
Oliver, BC V0H 1T0
(250)498-0167
