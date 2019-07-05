|
ANDERSON, William T. (Bill) passed away in his 75th year at Andy Moog House on June 29, 2019 of lung cancer. Bill is survived by his loving family: wife Peach, 3 children Jeff, Mike and Jen (Rick); three grandchildren Garrett, Rylan, Dylan and many nieces and nephews. Survived by his brother Drew (Marge). Bill was predeceased by his mother Doris, his father Jack and 5 brothers John, Bob, Dick, Dave and Bruce. Bill had a great sense of humor and enjoyed organizing, fishing, woodworking, taking and developing pictures, oil painting and drawing. Thank you to PRH and Andy Moog House for the thoughtfulness and care of Bill. Bill's wishes to be cremated and placed to rest with his brother Bruce will be carried out at Lakeview Cemetary on July 20th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A gathering will follow to remember Bill between 2:30 to 4:30 pm at Everden Rust Funeral Home, 1130 Carmi Ave., Penticton, BC.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 5, 2019