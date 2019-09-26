|
GREENWOOD, William "Bill" Terence: 1928-2019. Bill passed away at home on September 23rd, 2019. Born in 1928 in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, he lived in Orley until grade 3, then moved to Kelowna. Bill graduated from Kelowna High School in 1947. He met Betty Anne Kerry at a school event. They married, and were true partners for 66 years. Together their faith in God navigated a life filled with three daughters, extended family and friends. Bill went to UBC in the 1940's and returned to Kelowna, to pursue a career in the lumber industry. Starting as a yard man at the Kelowna Saw Mill and then selling lumber as a sales manager for S.M. Simpson and later at Crown Zellarbach in Vernon/Lumby. Bill had a passion for life adventures. Starting in his youth, he skied, hiked, sailed and travelled well into his later years. In the 1960's, Bill and family began camping at Wilson's Landing, eventually renovating their cabin into a house. Bill volunteered for numerous groups: church (choir, Sunday school, board chair, youth director), Naturalist Clubs , as a fire fighter and more. Survived by his wife, Betty Anne; sister Beth; daughters Wendy (Peter) Burnham, Patti (Mark) Hastie, and Alison (Darrell) Kalnicki. Also numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephew and nieces. In lieu of flowers, Bill asked that you remember him with a smile while having an adventure with your loved ones. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First United Church,721 Bernard Ave, Kelowna. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 26, 2019