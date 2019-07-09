|
LYLE, William "Bill" Thomas: September 29, 1950 ~ June 23, 2019. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Bill Lyle passed away on the evening of June 23, 2019. Bill is survived by his loving wife Barb, daughter Erin, son Graham (Alana), stepsons; Derrick (Jen) and Luke (Monika), grandchildren; Hanna, Heidi, Olivia, and Dawson. The son of Pat and Dot Lyle, Bill is also survived by his brother Bob (Heather), sister Mary (Garry) as well as many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Bill was an amazing father, husband, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of life will be held at the Summerland Arena, 8820 Jubilee Road, Summerland, BC on Friday July 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to the Moog and Friends Hospice House, P.O. Box 1150 Penticton, BC, V2A 6J9. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 9, 2019