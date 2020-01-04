|
STYFFE, William Thomas: August 15, 1959 - December 22, 2019 William Thomas Styffe, 60, of Okanagan Falls, British Columbia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Tom, as he was known to all, can be best characterized as a builder. He made his mark in the construction industry helping to build many lasting structures in our Province, but Tom's true passion was good governance and he so enjoyed helping to build the communities in which his family lived. Over the years, he served as a Councillor in Logan Lake, as Alternate Director of RDOS Area D, on the Real Estate Council of BC and (his favourite) as Chair of the Board of Governors for Okanagan College. A man who loved golf, his Cadillac and sunshine, Tom could always be relied upon for a well-timed joke. Unquestionably, Tom's greatest accomplishment was building his strong, loving family.Tom is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Lisa, and his beloved children Justin (Christie) and Tara (Wes) and darling granddaughter Sawyer, as well as brothers Philip (Sarica) and Roy (Cheryl). A celebration of Tom's life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory to the BC Cancer Foundation would be most welcome. A special thank you to Dr. Andrew in Penticton and Dr. Lucas in Kelowna. Condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 4, 2020