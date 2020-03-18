|
WILLIS, William "Bill": Bill passed away March 11th at the age of 82. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 60 years, Marlene, son Ben (Joey) of Kelowna, daughter Brenda (Mike Rigby) of Penticton; 7 grandchildren; Spencer (Jenn), Ashley (Tyler), Carter (Jen), Josh (Emilee), Jack (Mariah), Terry (Elaine) and Alicia (Ryan), as well as 2 great-granddaughters, Emma and Hayden. No flowers by request. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 18, 2020