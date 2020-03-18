Home

POWERED BY

Services
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440

William "Bill" WILLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" WILLIS Obituary
WILLIS, William "Bill": Bill passed away March 11th at the age of 82. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 60 years, Marlene, son Ben (Joey) of Kelowna, daughter Brenda (Mike Rigby) of Penticton; 7 grandchildren; Spencer (Jenn), Ashley (Tyler), Carter (Jen), Josh (Emilee), Jack (Mariah), Terry (Elaine) and Alicia (Ryan), as well as 2 great-granddaughters, Emma and Hayden. No flowers by request. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -