WALL, Willie "Bill": Passed away on August 25/19 at 88 years. He was born Sept 20/1930 in Saskatchewan. Bill is survived by his daughter Patti / Brian and granddaughter Kayla, and daughter Diane/ Seth and grandaughters Brianna and Amanda. As well as Sisters Mary Boschman and Susie Lees. He was predeceased by his wife of almost 60 years Kathryn "Kay" and his parents George and Margaret, siblings Pete, Helen, Margaret, John, Agatha and Ben. Born in Saskatchewan, Bill moved to BC in his teens. First to Prince George and then to Vancouver, where he worked the Summer in Campbell River and the Winter in New Westminster. This is where he met the love of his life "Kay" in 1949. They were married in Rutland in 1950. A few years later he started his own Sawmill, near Clinton, which he had for 17 years. After that they moved to Prince George then eventually they moved to Penticton in 1972. Bill ran his trucking Company Wm. Wall Trucking and Kay ran a Motel. Bill retired Wm. Wall Trucking in his early 60s allowing time for Kay and himself to enjoy some Motorhome adventures down South and around BC with friends and family. Kay passed away in 2010 and Bill moved to Chilliwack in 2013 to be closer to his daughter and her family. He was an active resident of Hampton House Retirement home where he enjoyed playing pool and the other activities. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 6th at Henderson's Funeral Home, 45901 Victoria Ave., Chilliwack, BC.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 31, 2019