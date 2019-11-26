|
MORREY, Winifred "Win" Mary (nee Poynton): November 5, 1930 - Chirk, Wales. November 17, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta. Winifred "Win" Morrey, 89, of Penticton, BC, died peacefully on Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Calgary. Born November 5, 1930, in Chirk, Wales, Win was predeceased by her loving husband of sixty years, Ken Morrey of Penticton. Win loved long walks along the roads in Naramata. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing, yoga, knitting, gardening, reading, and was an active member of the local Welsh Society and Okanagan Ballroom Dance Club. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends. Her turkey dinners, Welsh cakes, and mince pies were legendary. She loved her family fiercely staying close with relations overseas and cherished her four grandchildren, Stephen, Sarah, Kaitlyn, and Matthew and three great-granddaughters, Madison, Annika, and Kelsie. She is survived by her brothers Cecil and Alan; sister Brenda; two daughters, Leigh and Lisa and their husbands Frank and Len. She was predeceased by her sister Doreen. Funeral Services will be held at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY (Chapel of the Bells, 2720 Centre Street North, Calgary, AB), on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow in the Hospitality Centre at the Funeral Home. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared and viewed on Winifred's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. A tree will be planted in living memory of Winifred Morrey. McInnis & Holloway, 403-243-8200.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 26, 2019