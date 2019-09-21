|
|
Jung, Yit Jang (Frank): April 5, 1939 - September 16, 2019. Frank Jung passed away peacefully at Kelowna General Hospital on September 16, 2019 with his wife and family by his side. Frank will be lovingly remembered by his wife Melany Jung, his children and grandchildren; Mijanou (John, Justin, Jade, Daniel) Verdon; Annick (Kyle, Mya, Ella, Cody) Fitkin; Karin (Neville, Isaiah, Tiana) Chand; Gordon (Andrea, Jasmine, Nathan) Weynschenk; Barb (Dave, Jamie, Kyla, Stuart) Isherwood; Henry Shew; extended family and dear friends in Canada and overseas. Born in Canton China, Frank came to British Columbia, Canada at the young age of 14 years old. Over the years he perfected his skills as a chef and followed his passion for food and business throughout the Okanagan Valley. He will be fondly remembered for his warm generosity, his flair and creativity in the kitchen and above all, his desire to make the favorite dishes of those he knew and loved. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 21, 2019