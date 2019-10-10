|
KITAURA, Yoshihiko "Barney": April 29, 1927 - September 24, 2019. Barney was born in Rutland, BC to his father Jinshichi and mother Yasue. He had five siblings Kazue, Yoshiko, Jinichiro, Kuniko and Kiyoe. He is survived by Yoshiko in Japan, Kuniko in Toronto and many nieces and nephews. Barney enjoyed living and farming most of his life on the family farm and orchard. He was very involved in the Buddhist temple; and he spent a lifetime in sports such as bowling, baseball, softball and golf where he was a founding member of the Kelowna Springs Golf Course. Barney was a hardworking, humble and stoic gentleman who will truly be missed by all. In lieu of koden or flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Kelowna Buddhist Temple building fund or the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation. A Celebration of his 92 years of life will be held at Kelowna Buddhist Temple, 1089 Borden Ave, Kelowna, BC on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10:30 am with a reception to follow. Barney will be laid to rest at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery following the reception. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com. Namu Amida Butsu
