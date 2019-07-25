|
PLESNIEWICZ, Zbigniew (Jim): 1927 - 2019. On July 13, 2019 Jim Plesniewicz passed away peacefully in Penticton, BC. Jim is survived by his children, Bernadette (Don) of Edmonton, AB and Leon (Susan) of Regina, SK; grandchildren Devlin and Logan, Martina and Annabell; sisters Roma of Australia and Klementine of Richmond, BC; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends in Canada and abroad. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife, Joan (nee Whearity); parents, Marta and Stanislaw; sister, Ludwika. A celebration of Jim's life will be held in Regina, SK at a future date. In lieu of other tributes, donations may be made to Canadian National Institute for the Blind Foundation at www.cnib.ca or to a charity of one's choice. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 25, 2019