First Memorial Funeral Services - Kelowna
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC V1Y5Y2
(250) 762-2299
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
First Memorial Funeral Services
1211 Sutherland Ave
Kelowna, BC
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Kelowna, BC
View Map
Zygmunt JANIEWICZ Obituary
JANIEWICZ, Zygmunt: On May 17th, 2019, our beloved father and husband, Zygmunt Janiewicz died of a heart attack while kayaking on the Okanagan lake. Zygmunt was born in Jaroslaw, Poland to Stefan and Bronislawa. He studied surveying and geology at the Academy of Mining and Metallurgy in Krakow, Poland. In his youth Zygmunt was engaged in numerous sports. He was in the Polish national kayaking league, had a brown belt in judo, was a ski instructor and a life guard. In 1987 with his family, Zygmunt emigrated out of Poland to free himself from the shackles of communism. While very successful professionally in Poland, he faced his share of challenges in Canada. His strong character was often too much to handle for the gentle Canadians. Nevertheless, Zygmunt enjoyed Canada immensely, taking advantage of the opportunities it has to offer. He worked as a surveyor, a stock broker, a translator and a ski instructor. He was always willing to help anybody in financial or legal matters, not charging a penny for his time. In the last 10 years of his life, Zygmunt became the caretaker for his wife, Maria, who had developed dementia. He never gave up on his wife and stood by her side until the end. Zygmunt will be remembered as a proud man, yet with a big heart. He was always honest, always generous. He is survived by his wife and three children. May his soul rest in peace. There will also be a Mass of Intention at 9:00 am in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Kelowna, followed by a Prayer Service at First Memorial Funeral Services 1211 Sutherland Ave on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 17, 2019
