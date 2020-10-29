Alice Fay Timberlake, 74

La Grange

Alice Fay Timberlake passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. She was born to the late Johnathon Charles and Jennie Pearl (Annis) Oldson June 26, 1946 in Oldham County. Alice was preceded in death by her husband; Maudie Timberlake and son; Johnny Oldson. Left to cherish the memory of Alice are her children; Rickey Timberlake, Craig Timberlake, Janet Timberlake, Vincent Timberlake, Gwen Applegate, Brede Timberlake and Jennifer Drexler. A Celebration of Alice's Life will be held at a later date.



