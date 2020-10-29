1/
Alice Fay Timberlake
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Fay Timberlake, 74
La Grange
Alice Fay Timberlake passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. She was born to the late Johnathon Charles and Jennie Pearl (Annis) Oldson June 26, 1946 in Oldham County. Alice was preceded in death by her husband; Maudie Timberlake and son; Johnny Oldson. Left to cherish the memory of Alice are her children; Rickey Timberlake, Craig Timberlake, Janet Timberlake, Vincent Timberlake, Gwen Applegate, Brede Timberlake and Jennifer Drexler. A Celebration of Alice's Life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oldham Era from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved