Anna Mary Stevens, 67

Louisville

Anna Mary Stevens, age 67, passed away Saturday morning, May 23, 2020. She was born December 14, 1952 to the late Anna Mary "Wayne" Robinson and the late James Robinson. Anna Mary is preceded in death by her brother Robert Robinson.

Anna spent her time with her closest friends, tending to her flowers outside and most importantly loving on her pup Jessie who was her pride and joy.

Anna Mary is survived by her brothers and sisters; Amelia Stokell, Mary Joe Blackwell , James Robinson, Paul Robinson(Susie), Loretta Robinson and Billy Robinson (Bobbi).

A private memorial service was held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Newcomer, East Louisville Chapel.



Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.