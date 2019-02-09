Arnold "Mitch "Mitchell, age 51 of Mount Eden, KY passed away Saturday February 2, 2019 in Louisville, KY.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Elizabeth Mitchell of Mt. Eden,KY; his son, Josh Mitchell, Louisville, his daughter, Brandy Mitchell, Oldham Co.;and his father, Hower Mitchell, Mt. Eden.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday February 6, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home, Shelbyville with Rev. Roy Temple, Jr. officiating. Visitation was held on Monday February 4, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday February 5, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. at Shannon Funeral Home.
Published in The Oldham Era on Feb. 7, 2019