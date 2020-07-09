1/
Arthur Hosler
1930 - 2020
Arthur Hosler, 90
Crestwood
Arthur Hosler of Crestwood passed away June 24, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro. He was born February 27,1930 in Chillicothe, Illinois.
Art was proceeded in death by his wife; Verna Jean (Calvin) Hosler, his father and mother; Rowlie Hosler and Margaret (Placher) Hosler, one brother and sister; Bob Hosler and Marylin (Hosler) Conkey.
He leaves behind his sons; Steve Hosler, Randy (Rhonda) Hosler, Chuck (Mary) Hosler,
his grandchildren; Michelle (Hosler) Murray, Stacie Hosler, Brandon Hosler, Randa (Hosler) Kern, Eric Hosler, Chris Hosler and Emily (Hosler) Anderson, 12 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
