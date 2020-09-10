1/
Barbara Ann (Robertson) Downing
Barbara Ann Robertson Downing, 72
Paris
Barbara Ann Robertson Downing died Aug. 31, 2020. A native of La Grange, she was the daughter of the late Caldwell Robertson and Ella Richardson Lewis. She is survived by her long-time boyfriend, Donald Purcell; one daughter, Melissa C. (John) Turner; one grandson, Royce Turner; and two stepdaughters, Becky Purcell and Donna Sue Furr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepfather, Lloyd Lewis and stepson, Jimmy Wayne Purcell.
Services were conducted Sept. 4, 2020 at Lusk-McFarland Funeral Home in Paris, KY with burial in the Paris Cemetery.

Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
