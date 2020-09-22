Bertrand "Bert" Andrew Schureck, Jr., 74
La Grange
Bertrand "Bert" Andrew Schureck Jr., 74, of La Grange passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
He was born to Bertrand Andrew Sr. and Myra (King) Schureck Aug. 1, 1946 in La Grange.
Bert was a longtime member of Buckner Baptist Church, now known as Ashland Baptist Oldham County. He lived a life of service to his family, his country and the Lord. Bert was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and donated 25 gallons of blood over the course of his life to the American Red Cross. He gave of himself by participating in mission trips with his church, both locally and abroad and opening his home to foster children, whom he loved as his own. He played football for the University of Kentucky. Bert loved his family and friends unconditionally. He was selfless and did not value material things for himself; however, his generosity to others was a constant source of inspiration to those that knew him well.
He is preceded in death by his father, brother; Billy Schureck and foster grandson; Alex Dobbs.
Left to cherish the memory of Bert are his wife of 51 years; Shirley Schureck, children; Carol Petitt and Todd Andrew Schureck (Alison), foster children; Kevin Parrish and Christian Madrid, 11 grandchildren; John "Jack", Katherine and Sarah Petitt, Elise and Tabor Schureck, Walter, Patrick, Grace and Lillian Parrish, Isabelle and Victoria Dobbs, mother; Myra King Schureck, siblings; Mary Ann Prather (Pete), Randolph Schureck (JoAnne) and Patricia Risinger (Eric), extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Bert's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home at 10 am. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 with visitation Tuesday evening from 4 to 8 pm. Burial will be Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 10 am at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery Central.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Ashland Baptist Oldham County, Buckner Christian Church or give the gift of life to the American Red Cross in the form of a blood donation.
Please share your memories and condolences with the Schureck Family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.