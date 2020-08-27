Betty Hornback, 73

Goshen

Betty Hornback, 73, of Goshen, Ky passed away at her home August 20th, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon Hornback and her parents George and Margaret Carter. She is survived by her sisters Kathy Morse (James) and Barbara Berry; her step-daughters Marilynn Lewis (Mike) and Cindy Hornback; grandchildren Jessica Mattingly (Tyler) and Stephen Murphy; niece Bethany Morse and nephew Alex Morse. A private burial will be held at a later date.



