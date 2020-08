Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Jean Sherley Allen, 78

La Grange

Betty Jean (Sherley) Allen was born August 24, 1941, to the late John Raymond and Betty Lou (Crockett) Sherley. She peacefully departed this life Monday, August 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Betty Jean was preceded in death by her parents John and Betty Lou Sherley, husband John Howard Allen and children Betty Dee Greene, Sherman Allen, Edward Lee Allen, Regina Denise Simpson and Rhonda Allen.

She is survived by her daughter Selma Felton, her son Kenneth Allen, and step-daughter Ramona Tinsley.

