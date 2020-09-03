My name is Debbie Auberry and I work at Meijer on Dixie Highway. I met Betty 4 years ago. She came through my checkout lane and my life was forever changed. I was drawn to her because she was very kind and it made my day to see her every Friday. She touched my life and it was an honor to call her my friend. My heart is broken, but I will never forget how pretty she always looked every time I saw her. I will miss her smiling face and will treasure her friendship forever.

Debra Auberry

Friend