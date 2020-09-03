1/1
Betty Ora Becker
1941 - 2020
Betty Ora Becker, 79
Crestwood
Betty Ora Becker, 79, passed away Wednesday, August 26th, 2020, at her home in Crestwood, KY. Betty was born August 24th, 1941, to parents, Fred H. Becker Sr. and Mildred Morrison Becker of Crestwood. Betty was a graduate of Oldham Co. High School and Eastern Ky. University, with a Bachelor's degree in teaching. She was an avid reader and historian and taught history and social studies at Eastern High School. She was a member of the Ky. Retired Teachers and the Jefferson Co. Retired Teachers. Betty was a long standing member of St. James Episcopal Church in Pewee Valley, KY. She dearly loved animals and will be profoundly missed by her cat Bella.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, George S. Becker.
She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Miller (Larry), Sara Deibel (Dennis), Rachele Freeman; brother, Fred H. Becker Jr. (Alfreda); nephew, Fred H. Becker III (Laura); nieces, Catherine Strong (Rodney) and Rebeckah Freeman Adcock; a great nephew, Thomas Becker Adcock; four great nieces, Scarlett Adcock, Victoria Becker, Heather Pacheco, and Amanda Deatherage; four great- great nieces, and her very best friend and "teaching buddy" Lynn S. Boone.
The family would like to thank Hosparus Services and in particular Betty's nurse, Jennifer for her great care and kindness in the last weeks of her life.
Betty's memory will be honored with a private family visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Humane Society of Oldham County. Condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 3 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
August 30, 2020
My name is Debbie Auberry and I work at Meijer on Dixie Highway. I met Betty 4 years ago. She came through my checkout lane and my life was forever changed. I was drawn to her because she was very kind and it made my day to see her every Friday. She touched my life and it was an honor to call her my friend. My heart is broken, but I will never forget how pretty she always looked every time I saw her. I will miss her smiling face and will treasure her friendship forever.
Debra Auberry
Friend
