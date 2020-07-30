Carl Phillip Gisiger, Sr., 82

Louisville

Carl Phillip Gisiger Sr., 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020.

Carl was born on September 5, 1937 in Pewee Valley, Kentucky to Carl and Pauline Gisiger. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Nellie Diersen and Mary Crum and brother John Gisiger.

Carl made gardening and raising various animals including horses, goats, peafowl, and chickens…., his life's adventure. He loved riding and restoring his tractors, he was a little partial to John Deer tractors but a Massey Ferguson or a Kubota tractor would work in a pinch. He enjoyed working in the yard and spending time with his grandchildren and friends. He especially enjoyed talking to his next-door neighbor and their children. After working for Reynolds Metal Co. for thirty years, Carl enjoyed his long retirement.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy Gisiger, daughters Cynthia Rosenbluh (Brian) and Stephanie Lynn Bates (John), sons Carl Phillip Gisiger, Jr. (Corazon) and Christopher Todd Gisiger, grandchildren Amber Skidmore, Lisa Gisiger, Carl Gisiger III, Joshua Gisiger, Torin Rosenbluh, Bronte Rosenbluh and great-grandchildren Dean Skidmore, and Addie Belle Skidmore. He was also proud of his many nieces and nephews and all their wonderful accomplishments.

Memorial Contributions in Carl's memory may be made to your local 4H Club.

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-East Louisville Chapel, were entrusted with Carl's arrangements.



Published in The Oldham Era from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.