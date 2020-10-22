Carl Thomas "Tommy" Jacobs, 57
La Grange
Carl Thomas "Tommy" Jacobs passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Chloe Jacobs.
Survivors include his siblings, Danny Jacobs, Elaine Crouch, Faye Gray, Karen Tillett, Nancy Burnett, Johnny Jacobs, Billy Jacobs, Eddie Jacobs and De De Louden.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6 pm Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with visitation from 2 pm until 6 pm Wednesday.
Published in The Oldham Era from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.