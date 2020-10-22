Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl Thomas "Tommy" Jacobs, 57

La Grange

Carl Thomas "Tommy" Jacobs passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Preceding him in death were his parents, Frank and Chloe Jacobs.

Survivors include his siblings, Danny Jacobs, Elaine Crouch, Faye Gray, Karen Tillett, Nancy Burnett, Johnny Jacobs, Billy Jacobs, Eddie Jacobs and De De Louden.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6 pm Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with visitation from 2 pm until 6 pm Wednesday.



