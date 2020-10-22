1/
Charles Dennis Lawrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Dennis Lawrey, 65
La Grange
Charles Dennis Lawrey passed away Friday Oct. 16, 2020. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Leonard and Doris Marie Lawrey. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lynn Nelson Lawrey; children, Kurt Lawrey and Beth Farmer. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church (invitation only) with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 8 pm Friday at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home and from 10 am until service time at the church on Saturday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oldham Era from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved