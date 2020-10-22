Charles Dennis Lawrey, 65

La Grange

Charles Dennis Lawrey passed away Friday Oct. 16, 2020. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles Leonard and Doris Marie Lawrey. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lynn Nelson Lawrey; children, Kurt Lawrey and Beth Farmer. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church (invitation only) with burial to follow in Valley of Rest Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 8 pm Friday at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home and from 10 am until service time at the church on Saturday.



