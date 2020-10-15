Charles Hamilton Sims, 68

Louisville

Charles Hamilton Sims, 68, of Louisville passed away at his residence Oct. 9, 2020. A native of Louisville, he was born Dec. 28, 1951 to the late Himus Sims and Margaret "Muggy" Baumeister. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Danielle Sims. Charles is survived by his wife, Judy Sims; his son, Patrick Sims; his step-daughter, Angela Greenwell; his step-son, James Greenwell; his sister, Anne Rice; and three grandchildren. Charles grew up in Pewee Valley and later earned his degree in analytical chemistry from Murray University. Charles was known as a brilliant chemist and a brilliant man. His kind heart was readily apparent to all who met him and his love of tinkering had no bounds. He was an accomplished carpenter and could fix, build or invent anything to which he set his mind. He will be missed by those that called him husband, father and friend. Charles was laid to rest in Floydsburg Cemetery Oct. 14, 2020 in a private ceremony.



Published in The Oldham Era from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.