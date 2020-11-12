Charles Melbourne Thompson, 86

La Grange

Charles Melbourne Thompson passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was born May 7, 1934 to the late Patrick and Anna Mary Thompson in Louisville, KY. Charles was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He is preceded in death by his daughters, Debra Jean Dunlap and Kimberly Harrod.

Left to cherish the memory of Charles are his wife of 42 years; Betty J. Thompson, daughter; Tammi Kelley, and two grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in La Grange Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.



