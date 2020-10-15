1/
Charles Milton Callahan
1935 - 2020
Charles Milton Callahan, 85
Milton
Charles Milton Callahan passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was born Jan. 22, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Clifford A. and Adelaide L. Nagele Callahan.
He is survived by two daughters: Victoria Ann Callahan of Shelbyville, Kentucky and Christie Marie Callahan of Goshen, Kentucky; one son: Charles Michael Callahan of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
The Reverend Ferrill Davis conducted funeral services with military honors Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford.

Published in The Oldham Era from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Ransdell Funeral Home
OCT
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Ransdell Funeral Home
