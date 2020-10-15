Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Milton Callahan, 85

Milton

Charles Milton Callahan passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was born Jan. 22, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Clifford A. and Adelaide L. Nagele Callahan.

He is survived by two daughters: Victoria Ann Callahan of Shelbyville, Kentucky and Christie Marie Callahan of Goshen, Kentucky; one son: Charles Michael Callahan of Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The Reverend Ferrill Davis conducted funeral services with military honors Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Ransdell Funeral Home in Bedford.



