Charlotte Mae Meyer, 75

La Grange

Charlotte Mae Meyer 75, of La Grange, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.

She was a member of La Grange Baptist Church. Charlotte is a retired Secretary for DeHaven Baptist Church and Dr. Schreiber's Office.

Survivors include her husband of 37 years, William Meyer; children, Bridget Mooney (Chris), Tony Center (Tammy) and Michael Center; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Private Services.



