Charlotte Mae Meyer, 75
La Grange
Charlotte Mae Meyer 75, of La Grange, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.
She was a member of La Grange Baptist Church. Charlotte is a retired Secretary for DeHaven Baptist Church and Dr. Schreiber's Office.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, William Meyer; children, Bridget Mooney (Chris), Tony Center (Tammy) and Michael Center; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Private Services.
Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.