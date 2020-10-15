Cheryl "Cheri" Lynn Via, 61
La Grange
Cheryl "Cheri" Lynn Via, age 61, of La Grange, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
Cheri was born Oct. 8, 1958, in Louisville, and grew up in Jeffersonville, Indiana before eventually landing in Oldham County with her family in a home she lovingly dubbed Viacamp. After the heartache of losing her husband to diabetes she was lucky enough to find love again and greatly cherished her partnership with Gene Rice for the last 16 years.
Cheri had a servant's heart, born from her strong roots in Girl Scouts and her general nature of caring for others. She carried that heart-filled passion through all that she did, both seen and unseen.
She was a community activist; involved in anything and everything she could to make this world a better place for future generations to come. Cheri served her community as a member of the Oldham County Democrats Executive Committee, Indivisible, and Moms Demand Action, a volunteer for CASA, participant in the Women's March, and as President of the Democratic Women of Oldham County. Her mission, especially in the last few years, was to make a difference.
Cheri loved her family and always had a huge smile on her face every time she was talking about her grandchildren. Her activism exemplified her wish for a better world for them and she gave freely in every way to bring that vision to life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David Via; brothers, Alan Merideth and Gerald Merideth; parents, Howard and Flora Merideth (Burton).
Left to cherish the memory of Cheri are her fiancé, Gene; daughters, Natosha Cundiff (Rhys) and Tiffany; step-sons, Brian and Casey; grandchildren, Hanie, Jack, Sylas, Shepherd, DavidMichael, LucasRay, Peyton, Brody and Eli; brother, David Merideth; extended family and many friends.
A Celebration of Cheri's Life was held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 with burial at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Cheri to ACLU.org
, Black Lives Matter or the Oldham County Democrats (oldhamkydems.org
).
Please leave your memories and condolences for Cheri's Family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.