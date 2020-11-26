1/
Claudia Ruth (Hartman) Viehmann
1938 - 2020
Claudia Ruth Hartman Viehmann, 82
Hermitage, TN
Claudia Ruth Hartman Viehmann, age 82, of Hermitage, TN passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Claudia was born June 14, 1938.
Mrs. Viehmann had 39 years of service teaching Sunday School. She worked with Prison Literacy Ministries. She was also a cofounder with her best friend, Barbara Chandler (Roger and Chris' mom), of the neighborhood youth program for six years. She started three different card ministries in her life. She traveled out west for two years for adult ministries. Mrs. Viehmann was an avid gardener.
She was preceded in death by loving husband, Richard Carl Viehmann; and brother, Kenny Hartman.
She is survived by her son, Mark Richard Viehmann; daughter Carla Viehmann; sister, Joan Kaye; brothers, Sam Hartman, Terry Hartman and Joey Hartman; grandchildren, Daniel Viehmann, Erin Viehmann, Shawn Winters, Samantha Sanchez, Colton Viehmann, Wendell Pratt, Cristen Harper, and Shannen Perry; and great grandchildren, Emma Winters, Hays Winters, Declyn Viehmann and Dylan Viehmann, Jas and Kate.
A private graveside service was held Wednesday, Nov 25 at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City, TN with Rev. Mark Moreland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HermitageFH.com for the Viehmann family.
Published in The Oldham Era from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2020.
