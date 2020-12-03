Clyde Richard Powell, 93
Crestwood
Clyde Richard Powell left his earthly home Saturday, Nov. 21. He was born Oct. 8, 1927 in Crestwood, KY to Leonard Crum Powell and Anna Blodgett Powell. Clyde served his country in the US Army in World War II. He married Thelma Mae Gering Feb. 5, 1949, who preceded him in death in September 2013. He was an auto mechanic by trade and repaired anything that had an engine or moving parts. Clyde was the youngest of six siblings, all who preceded him in death. Also, an infant son, Jay Andrew Powell, preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his children Phyllis Sutherland (Gayle), Mary Bramblett (Mark), and John Powell; grandchildren Luther Shannon Bramblett (Lena), Jason Bramblett (Dawn), Natalie Meredith, Jonathan Powell, Jessica Powell, and Justin Powell; and several great grandchildren. A graveside celebration of life was held Dec. 1, 2020. Condolences may be made at www.stoessfuneralhome.com.