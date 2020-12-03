1/
Clyde Richard Powell
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde Richard Powell, 93
Crestwood
Clyde Richard Powell left his earthly home Saturday, Nov. 21. He was born Oct. 8, 1927 in Crestwood, KY to Leonard Crum Powell and Anna Blodgett Powell. Clyde served his country in the US Army in World War II. He married Thelma Mae Gering Feb. 5, 1949, who preceded him in death in September 2013. He was an auto mechanic by trade and repaired anything that had an engine or moving parts. Clyde was the youngest of six siblings, all who preceded him in death. Also, an infant son, Jay Andrew Powell, preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his children Phyllis Sutherland (Gayle), Mary Bramblett (Mark), and John Powell; grandchildren Luther Shannon Bramblett (Lena), Jason Bramblett (Dawn), Natalie Meredith, Jonathan Powell, Jessica Powell, and Justin Powell; and several great grandchildren. A graveside celebration of life was held Dec. 1, 2020. Condolences may be made at www.stoessfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved