Coleman Darrell Covington, 93
La Grange
Coleman Darrell Covington, 93, of La Grange, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020.
He was born on January 15, 1927, in College Hill, Kentucky (near Richmond). He graduated from Madison High School in Richmond and was class valedictorian. Following high school he served in the U. S. Army during World War II. After his honorable discharge he attended Georgetown College in Kentucky on the G.I. Bill, where he graduated cum laude with a Bachelors Degree in Biology. After college he became a member of the Louisville Police Department, where he was employed until he retired in 1984, with the rank of Lieutenant.
Coleman was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Inez Covington; sister, Audrey Hehl; and daughter, Sharon Bayler.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Margie Covington; sons, Darrell Covington (Tina) and Kevin Covington (Mary); grandchildren, Karen Carby (Scott), Matthew Covington, Andrew Jones, Cassandra Covington and Daniel Covington.
A private service will be held with burial in Valley of Rest Cemetery.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the .
Condolences can be made online at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oldham Era on May 21, 2020