Cory Devin McKinney, 53
Westport
Cory Devin McKinney passed away May 25, 2020 of natural causes. Formerly of Westport, Ky, he is is survived by his parents Hargis McKinney and Peggy L. McKinney, as well as his brother Shawn McKinney, nephews and a niece. Cremation was chosen with private services.

Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
