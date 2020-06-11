Cory Devin McKinney
Cory Devin McKinney, 53
Westport
Cory Devin McKinney, 53, passed away May 25th, 2020 of natural causes. Cory was a self-employed Mason, formerly of Westport, KY. Despite Cory's tough exterior, his generous heart was second to none. He is survived by his parents, Hargis and Peggy McKinney, his brother, Shawn McKinney, his nephew, Tyler McKinney, his niece, Erica McKinney, his great nephews, Tyler and Beau McKinney, his great niece, Tatum McKinney, his dear friend, Lynne Robinson, and his dog and best friend, Mica. Cremation was chosen and services are private.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.
June 10, 2020
Gonna miss him he was a very good man hard worker an a great friend even tho he chose to be around animals more than people if he liked you he was their for you would never take time to rest .so God called him home .you will be missed my freind
nathan h7ghes
Friend
June 9, 2020
Cory and I were friends 25 years ago. We traveled the same highways thru life during that tenure. We drifted apart thru the years and i thought of him frequently. He was always full of spit and vinegar. He will be missed by many. Who could ever forget that mustache back then.
Rob Trumbo
Friend
June 8, 2020
I knew Cory many years ago. He was always so energetic. A funny memory I will share. We were all having a drink at a bar in the Lyndon area and Cory grabbed the bartenders drink dispenser and sprayed her with it. The bartender was furious!! He was barred until I convinced the bartender that he was simply flirting and she let him back in. She wasnt quite his type back then as Cory was quite a good-looking guy. Lots of good times with good friends. I know he will be missed. He lit up the room because he was so full of life. Always told me to stand straight, dont slouch!! Im So sorry for your loss and I will be praying for him family. God Bless you all.
Tonya Rowan
Friend
June 2, 2020
Cory was larger than life and full of energetic spirit. He was most definitely one-of-a-kind!! I pray each of his family members find peace. Im so very sorry for your loss!!
Cindy Powell OConnor
Friend
