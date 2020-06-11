Cory Devin McKinney, 53

Westport

Cory Devin McKinney, 53, passed away May 25th, 2020 of natural causes. Cory was a self-employed Mason, formerly of Westport, KY. Despite Cory's tough exterior, his generous heart was second to none. He is survived by his parents, Hargis and Peggy McKinney, his brother, Shawn McKinney, his nephew, Tyler McKinney, his niece, Erica McKinney, his great nephews, Tyler and Beau McKinney, his great niece, Tatum McKinney, his dear friend, Lynne Robinson, and his dog and best friend, Mica. Cremation was chosen and services are private.



Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.