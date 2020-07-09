1/1
Cratis Maxwell "Max" Shannon II
Cratis Maxwell "Max" Shannon II, 53
La Grange
Cratis Maxwell "Max" Shannon II passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 with his family by his side. He was 53. Max was a proud Atherton graduate. He studied Art History at the University of Louisville and graduated from Sullivan College with a degree in paralegal studies.
He worked for Raymond G. Smith, Esq. for many years. At the time of his death he was employed with LG&E as a Senior Paralegal.
Max was a loving husband and father. He was an avid family photographer and devoted his Christmas season to creating beautiful albums of treasured memories for his family. Max was an avid member of Steeler Nation and passed his love for sports to his sons. ESPN and Sunday Ticket were not optional.
He is predeceased by his mother; Melva Lee Archibald Shannon.
He leaves behind his father; Cratis Maxwell Shannon Sr., his wife; Valerie Lammlein Shannon, his two sons; William and Harrison, brother; McClellan, his wife Andrea and their children Eva and Alex, sister; Sherry Dale Shannon of Lexington. He is also survived by father-in-law, Bill Lammlein and his wife Diana Draper. He is also predeceased by his mother-in-law, Dorothy "Ms. Dottie" Lammlein.
Max has now boldly gone before us leaving his family and friends to "Live Long and Prosper"
Memorial donations may be made to the Speed Art Museum or FEAT, Families for Effective Autism Treatment.
A Celebration of Max's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
July 7, 2020
I worked with Max for a little while a long time ago but I remember him because he was smart, funny and kind. So sorry for your loss.
Cynthia Mitchell
Coworker
July 6, 2020
Valerie, Max and I worked together for Don Heavrin for many years. I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing. He was an awesome paralegal, but more importantly a good person with a heart of gold. My deepest sympathies to you, your sons and all of the family. Sincerely, Sandy Colley McCrocklin
Saundra McCrocklin
Friend
July 6, 2020
I am sorry to hear about his passing. I was good friends with his brother growing up and remember how nice his family was to me. My condolences to the whole family.
Sara Peabody Kuhns
Neighbor
July 5, 2020
Valerie, words cant describe how sorry I am at this loss. You and yours are in my thoughts and prayers. I enjoyed working with Max. You could always count on him!
Betty
Coworker
July 3, 2020
Max was the best colleague! We made a great eTariff team. I will miss his kindness and humor greatly! Prayers for strength to his family and friends in all the good memories he left and created for you. Prayers Lisa Sieg
Lisa
Coworker
