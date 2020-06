Daniel H. Klebes, Sr., 80La GrangeDaniel H. Klebes, Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Erie, PA December 2, 1939, Dan was the son of the late J. Howard and Edna (Carney) Klebes.In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his stepmother, Luella (Russell) Klebes.Survivors include four children, Daniel H. Klebes II, Mary Therese Dinga, Heidi M. Burton and Chief Master Sgt. Michael J. Klebes.A memorial service will be held in Erie, PA at a later date. Condolences may go to www.Heady-Radcliffefuneralhome.com