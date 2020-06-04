Daniel H Klebes Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel H. Klebes, Sr., 80
La Grange
Daniel H. Klebes, Sr., age 80, passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born in Erie, PA December 2, 1939, Dan was the son of the late J. Howard and Edna (Carney) Klebes.
In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his stepmother, Luella (Russell) Klebes.
Survivors include four children, Daniel H. Klebes II, Mary Therese Dinga, Heidi M. Burton and Chief Master Sgt. Michael J. Klebes.
A memorial service will be held in Erie, PA at a later date. Condolences may go to www.Heady-Radcliffefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oldham Era from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved