Darrell Allan Townsend, 50

La Grange

Darrell Allan Townsend 50, of La Grange, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

He was a Code Enforcement Officer for Oldham County and retired Corrections Officer for the Department of Corrections. He was a member of DeHaven Baptist Church and President of FOP Lodge # 53.

Preceding him in death was his father, Caina Elwood Townsend Sr., siblings, James Townsend, Shirley Brice, Carrol Hawkins, Elwood Townsend Jr., Dorothy Sue Hill, Evan Townsend and Ethan Townsend.

Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Renee Gootee Townsend; daughters, Caina Dawn Massie and Alana Nicole Townsend; step sons; Stephen James Garrett and Charles Dalton Garrett; grandson, Aiden Massie; mother, Donna Jackson (James); sister, Leslie Rivera (Cruz).

A Celebration of Life was conducted at 11 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home with burial in Valley of Rest Cemetery. After the Funeral Service, there was a gathering at the home of Leslie Rivera.

Memorial gifts can be made to Hosparus Health.



Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.