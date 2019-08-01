Guest Book View Sign Service Information Herman Meyer & Son 1338 Ellison Avenue Louisville , KY 40204 (502)-458-9569 Visitation 11:00 AM Herman Meyer & Son 1338 Ellison Avenue Louisville , KY 40204 View Map Service 1:00 PM Herman Meyer & Son 1338 Ellison Avenue Louisville , KY 40204 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Herman Meyer & Son 1338 Ellison Avenue Louisville , KY 40204 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David William Davis Lt., Ret., passed away at his home, with his beloved wife Julie, by his side on July 28, 2019. Wearing his UK shirt, "Cops" on the tv and his dogs and cat curled up next to him, he went to find comfort and peace.

Born in his beloved Mullens, West "by god" Virginia to Roger and Emily Davis, he grew up running free and barefoot. There he learned to love family, adventure and developed a strong physical and moral backbone. These served him well throughout his life.

Serving 28 years on the old Louisville Police Department, he served in various capacities including patrolman, homicide, vice and retired at the rank of Lieutenant. After several more years with other investigative agencies, he and his wife bought, expanded and ran Louisville Horse Trams. For 22 years he loved his horses, his carriages and his town.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Robert, his sister Joan Roberts, his sister-in-law Holly Fink, his nephews Robert Blais, Paul and Michael Belleau

Dave is survived by his wife of 29 years and best friend for 38, Julie (Berman), sister Mary Jane Blais, daughter Tracy (Nick) Melillo, grandsons Nicholas and Robert, stepson David Burton, and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their "Uncle Dave."

Funeral services will be Friday, August 2, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Ave. The Fraternal Order of Police will honor Lt. Davis with a service at 1 p.m. Visitation from 11 a.m. until time of services. Interment follows in Keneseth Israel Cemetery.

A special thanks to Dr. Cathleen Morris and her staff at Amedysis Home Health, and to his special aides, Karan and Bella, who helped Dave continue to live at home.

Expressions of sympathy appreciated to Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY 40245; Keneseth Israel Congregation, 2531 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40205 or donor's favorite charity.

