David Michel Dake
1976 - 2020
David Michel Dake, 44
La Grange
David Michel Dake, 44, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Friday, August 7, 2020.
He was born to Richard Dake and Helena Johnson June 21, 1976 in Heerlan, Netherlands.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Left to cherish the memory of David are his daughters; Jamie Marie Dake and Alisha Michelle Dake and mother; Mary Helena Johnson.
A Celebration of Life was held for David at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home & Cremation Services Friday, August 21, 2020 with burial at Valley of Rest Cemetery.
Please leave your online condolences at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 27 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
