David R. Mesker
David R Mesker, 63
La Grange
David R Mesker passed away peacefully Nov. 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife Carole, his son Neil Mesker, two stepdaughters, Mynette McGehee and Cara Straub and eight grandchildren. He also leaves a sister, Jeanne Mesker, and a host of brothers and sisters of the La Grange area recovery fellowship. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Cremation was chosen and no memorial service is scheduled at this time. Please leave your online condolences and memories of David for the Mesker Family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Oldham Era from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
