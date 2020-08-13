1/
David Ray "Whitie" Whitehouse
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
David Ray "Whitie" Whitehouse, 59
Crestwood
David Ray "Whitie" Whitehouse, 59, of Crestwood, Kentucky passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.
He was born in Jefferson County Kentucky April 3, 1961 to Billy Ray and Mary (Jackson) Whitehouse.
Left to cherish the memory of Whitie is his wife of 32 years; Brenda Whitehouse, children; Jeremy Louden, Vixen Brumback, Brandy Whitehouse and Ashley Cheek.
A Celebration of David's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.
Please leave your condolences for the family at www.heady-radcliffefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Oldham Era from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
