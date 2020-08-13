Or Copy this URL to Share

Crestwood

David Ray "Whitie" Whitehouse, 59, of Crestwood, Kentucky passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.

He was born in Jefferson County Kentucky April 3, 1961 to Billy Ray and Mary (Jackson) Whitehouse.

Left to cherish the memory of Whitie is his wife of 32 years; Brenda Whitehouse, children; Jeremy Louden, Vixen Brumback, Brandy Whitehouse and Ashley Cheek.

A Celebration of David's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

