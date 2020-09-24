Dawson A. Warrington, 70

Crestwood

Dawson A. Warrington 70, of Crestwood passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was born Nov. 5, 1949 in Wilmington Delaware.

He was Scoutmaster of Troop 144 in Crestwood for many years. Dawson also worked for the Kentucky prison, and then for the Oldham County School Board until he retired. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Dorothy Warrington, three children, nine grandchildren and a sister, Debbie Gracie.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a twin brother, Fred.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dawson's memory can be made to Life Church.

A memorial service will be held at noon Sunday, Sept. 27 at Life Church, 4724 Old La Grange Road in Buckner.



Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 24 to Oct. 1, 2020.