Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Robinson, 64

La Grange

Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Robinson, 64, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. She was born to the late Bill and Emmarie (Helton) Howard May 11, 1956 in Salyersville, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband; James "Jim" Lee Robinson.

Left to cherish the memory of Debbie are her children; Stephanie Burden, Chris Davidson, and Lisa Jewell.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Debbie at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 4 pm with burial to follow at Valley of Rest in La Grange, Kentucky. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 pm until the start of the service.



