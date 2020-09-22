1/
Deborah Lynn "Debbie" Robinson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Robinson, 64
La Grange
Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Robinson, 64, of La Grange, Kentucky passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. She was born to the late Bill and Emmarie (Helton) Howard May 11, 1956 in Salyersville, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her husband; James "Jim" Lee Robinson.
Left to cherish the memory of Debbie are her children; Stephanie Burden, Chris Davidson, and Lisa Jewell.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Debbie at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 4 pm with burial to follow at Valley of Rest in La Grange, Kentucky. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 pm until the start of the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 22 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
706 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY 40031
5022229497
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved