Dennis Dale Faith, 67

La Grange

Dennis Dale Faith 67, of La Grange, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Kenneth and Bessie Faith; brother, Mike Faith.

Survivors include his children, Denny Faith and Denise Richardson.

A private Service on Possum Hill will be held at a later date.



