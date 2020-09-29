1/
Dennis Scott Turner
{ "" }
Dennis Scott Turner, 68
Louisville
Dennis Scott Turner, 68, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Jewish Hospital.
Dennis was a CPA, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution and an alumnus of the University of Kentucky's School of Business.
He was a proud, caring father and grandfather. Dennis was a very generous person who never met a stranger. He was a fun loving guy who always left you with a smile.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, David and Ouida Turner, and sister, Jessica Wood.
Dennis is survived by his sister, Gayle Turner Shrewsbury, daughters, Tabitha Myers (Kody), Tiffany Turner (Brian Lowe) and Erica Mikolaczyk.
He was extremely proud of his eight grandchildren: Kristopher, Taylor, Kameron and Kyler Myers; Halo and Gabriel Criss; Alexandria and Amelia Mikolaczyk.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Stoess Funeral Home Crestwood, Ky with burial at Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation 10-11 am Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Livestrong program at the YMCA.
Published in The Oldham Era from Sep. 29 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
September 27, 2020
Dennis and I worked together for several years at PNC. He was always quick with a joke or “story.”
I last spoke to him when he contacted me about the Lending Department Reunion that was scheduled for May and then canceled due to Covid. I’m guessing there are many of us wishing we’d had that chance to see him.
Prayers to the family - May he remain forever in your hearts.
Linda Larimore
Linda Larimore
Coworker
