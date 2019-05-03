Service Information Arch L. Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home 311 West Jefferson Street Lagrange , KY 40031 (502)-222-9497 Send Flowers Obituary



She was daughter of the late Marion and Eula Hatton.

She is survived by her daughters; Teri Schlader, Pam Breneman, Tina Nicholson and Lisa Hall .

There was a Celebration of Diana's Life at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, KY 40031, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3pm with a reception to follow at the funeral home. Visitation was from Noon until the start of the service. A private family burial was held at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, KY. The Middletown VFW Post 1170, 107 Evergreen Road, will also be having a Celebration of Diana's Life on Tuesday, May 14th from 4-7pm.



Diana Gail Antrobus, age 75 of Simpsonville, KY passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.She was daughter of the late Marion and Eula Hatton.She is survived by her daughters; Teri Schlader, Pam Breneman, Tina Nicholson and Lisa Hall .There was a Celebration of Diana's Life at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, KY 40031, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3pm with a reception to follow at the funeral home. Visitation was from Noon until the start of the service. A private family burial was held at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, KY. The Middletown VFW Post 1170, 107 Evergreen Road, will also be having a Celebration of Diana's Life on Tuesday, May 14th from 4-7pm. Published in The Oldham Era on May 9, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Oldham Era Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close