Diana Gail Antrobus, age 75 of Simpsonville, KY passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
She was daughter of the late Marion and Eula Hatton.
She is survived by her daughters; Teri Schlader, Pam Breneman, Tina Nicholson and Lisa Hall .
There was a Celebration of Diana's Life at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, KY 40031, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3pm with a reception to follow at the funeral home. Visitation was from Noon until the start of the service. A private family burial was held at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, KY. The Middletown VFW Post 1170, 107 Evergreen Road, will also be having a Celebration of Diana's Life on Tuesday, May 14th from 4-7pm.
Published in The Oldham Era on May 9, 2019