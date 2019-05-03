Diana Antrobus

Service Information
Arch L. Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home
311 West Jefferson Street
Lagrange, KY
40031
(502)-222-9497
Obituary
Send Flowers

Diana Gail Antrobus, age 75 of Simpsonville, KY passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
She was daughter of the late Marion and Eula Hatton.
She is survived by her daughters; Teri Schlader, Pam Breneman, Tina Nicholson and Lisa Hall .
There was a Celebration of Diana's Life at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W Jefferson St, LaGrange, KY 40031, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3pm with a reception to follow at the funeral home. Visitation was from Noon until the start of the service. A private family burial was held at Floydsburg Cemetery in Crestwood, KY. The Middletown VFW Post 1170, 107 Evergreen Road, will also be having a Celebration of Diana's Life on Tuesday, May 14th from 4-7pm.
Published in The Oldham Era on May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.