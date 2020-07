Or Copy this URL to Share

Donn McCombs, 78

La Grange

Donn McCombs, 78, of La Grange, KY passed away Wednesday July 8, 2020.

Donn is survived by two sons, Josh and Brian (Teresa); grandchildren, Briana and Steven; his daughter, Melissa Frampton; grandchildren; Deaven, Michael and Maylin; brother, Gordon; sister, Carol Airington and their families.

Donn was a contractor for most of his life.

A private service will be held later.