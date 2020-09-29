Donna Sue Powell, 77

La Grange

Donna Sue Powell passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. She was born March 16, 1943 in La Grange to the late Don Cox and Katherine Whitehouse Cox.

Left to cherish the memory of Sue are her daughters; Lauren Caldwell and LeeAnn Sheperson, and three grandchildren.

A Celebration of Sue's Life will be held at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home & Cremation Services Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 10 am with burial to follow at Valley of Rest in La Grange.Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 4 to 8 pm at the funeral home.



